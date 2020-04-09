FWPD investigating two separate armed robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help in solving two separate armed robberies.

The first case happened at the Arby’s in the 3500 block of E. State Blvd. back on March 29. Police say a man (pictured left) around six feet tall robbed the restaurant at 2:39 p.m.

The second incident happened a few days later on March 31 at the Marathon Gas Station at 422 Spring Street. FWPD says the man pictured above pointed a gun and robbed an individual at the gas station. No one was hurt. However, the robber took items or money from the victim.

If you can identify either of these men or have any information on those two armed robberies, call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.