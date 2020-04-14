FWPD investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Not everybody’s staying at home, as someone broke into several cars in northeast Fort Wayne over Easter weekend.

Residents at Brookside Estates were among those who reported break-ins. Sonia Colglazier tells Fort Wayne’s NBC she had three cars parked in her driveway, and home surveillance video showed all of them being broken into:

“He didn’t run, didn’t seem to be scared at all. So what would stop him from walking into my house and doing the same thing and who knows what would happen in there.”

Others reported things taken, ranging from a wallet from one vehicle to $3,000 worth of tools from a trailer.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says while overall crime is down since the coronavirus pandemic started, vehicle break-ins remain a problem. You’re reminded to take all valuables out of your car, and remember to lock it.