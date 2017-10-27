FWPD investigating officer involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after shots were fired Friday evening near the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

The shots rang out shortly before 5:00 p.m., near the intersection of Paulding and Hessen Cassel Roads, in the Hickory Grove neighborhood. Our partners in news at ABC 21 are reporting that a Fort Wayne Police Officer fired a gun at a suspect. The individual was struck and last reported to be in serious condition.

Officers are searching a home near the area. Meantime, details are still developing as the investigation is ongoing.