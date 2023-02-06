FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say they received inconsistent information regarding the suspect’s vehicle information.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.