FWPD investigating crash involving shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that involved a shooting victim Saturday night.

The two-car crash happened near Indiana Tech at the intersection of South Anthony Blvd. and Washington Blvd. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say the car carrying a shooting victim ran a red light while going north on South Anthony and then collided with a car going east on Washington.

Paramedics took the shooting victim to the hospital in serious condition. No one else was hurt in the crash.

No further details were released on the shooting.