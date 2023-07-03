FWPD investigating after man found dead in backyard of home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home just south of downtown Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Creighton Avenue at about 8 p.m. on a report of a man found unconscious and unresponsive. When officials arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.