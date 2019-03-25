FWPD investigates body found in alley near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was found in an alley in the 1400 block of Huestis Avenue Sunday night.

According to a press release, officers were called to the scene at about 10:47pm. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and collected evidence. The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.