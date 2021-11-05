FWPD Initiative Against Opioid Addiction Touted Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Officials Boasted Their Progress In the City Police Department Initiative To Aid People Battling Substance Abuse on Thursday.

According to the Journal Gazette, two social workers were introduced on Thursday who have helped 167 people since joining the Fort Wayne Police Department back in August thanks to a grant for $245,000 annually for three years. The sources are the federal government’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and the Lutheran Foundation.

Fort Wayne has seen 975 nonfatal overdose cases this year through September, and at least 95 people have died of overdoses through Oct. 13.