FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are in a standoff with an alleged shooter on the city’s south side.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that there was a shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison Street Tuesday morning.

A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A standoff is ongoing at a home with the alleged shooter in the 3000 block of Calhoun Street.

Due to the standoff, Clinton Street is closed at Pontiac Street.