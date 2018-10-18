FWPD Gang Unit arrests two after brief chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were arrested after leading Fort Wayne police on a vehicle chase.

It started at about 7:45pm Tuesday when members of the FWPD’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit spotted a car at the intersection of Illinois and Thomas Roads that had been involved in a hit-and-run that had sent one person to the hospital.

They tried to get the driver to pull over, but instead he led police on a 6-minute chase that ended at the Time Corners Crossing Apartments.

36-year-old Dean Lichtsinn was charged with felony resisting law enforcement, and 25-year-old Keon Oakley was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of a crash, domestic battery, and several other crimes.