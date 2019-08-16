FWPD Detective wins gold medal in weightlifting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A gold medal and a world record for a detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Detective Steve Espinoza won gold in the bench press at the recent World Police and Fire Games in Chengdu, China.

He lifted 401.5 pounds and set a new world record for the event. The previous record for his age group was 385 pounds.

The Fort Wayne detective has now won bench press gold in each of the last three World Police and Fire Games.

Espinoza, 49, is a 20-year veteran of FWPD and specializes in street crimes investigations.

He hopes to compete at the 2021 World Police and Fire Games in the Netherlands and possibly at the 2023 games in Winnipeg.