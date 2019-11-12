FWPD dealt with nearly 100 crashes in first hours of snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The batch of wintry weather we’ve received over the past 24 hours have led to lots of headaches for Fort Wayne-area drivers.

WOWO News reported more than a dozen crashes throughout the morning rush today, although thankfully none of them involved injuries, according to police dispatchers.

Last night, however, Fort Wayne police responded to a total of 95 crashes, 9 of which involved injuries, between 2pm and 10pm.

In DeKalb County yesterday, a 16-year-old driver and three children in his car suffered minor injuries when his car slid off County Road 600 in Auburn and hit a utility pole.

In Kosciusko County, emergency personnel responded to 72 crashes, 20 of which involved injuries, and an additional 39 “slide-offs” since the snow started falling Monday.

Many local governments are advising against travel today due to the cold and slippery conditions.