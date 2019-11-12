FWPD dealt with nearly 100 crashes in first hours of snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The batch of wintry weather we’ve received over the past 24 hours have led to lots of headaches for Fort Wayne-area drivers.
WOWO News reported more than a dozen crashes throughout the morning rush today, although thankfully none of them involved injuries, according to police dispatchers.
Last night, however, Fort Wayne police responded to a total of 95 crashes, 9 of which involved injuries, between 2pm and 10pm.
In DeKalb County yesterday, a 16-year-old driver and three children in his car suffered minor injuries when his car slid off County Road 600 in Auburn and hit a utility pole.
In Kosciusko County, emergency personnel responded to 72 crashes, 20 of which involved injuries, and an additional 39 “slide-offs” since the snow started falling Monday.
Many local governments are advising against travel today due to the cold and slippery conditions.
Yet FWCS is being negligent when it comes to our children’s safety! What a joke!!!!