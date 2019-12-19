FWPD brings back Holiday Cab

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is bringing back a program that makes sure you’re safe if you’ve had a bit too much holiday “cheer.”

The “Holiday Cab” program runs through January 1st from 8pm to 2am and offers a free cab for anyone who’s impaired and within a 10-mile radius of downtown, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The program has been around for several years; last year it provided 267 rides, which police say helped prevent possible drunk-driving-related tragedies.

You can call the Holiday Cab at 260-426-8555.