FWPD to begin recruitment for next police officer class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Dept. will begin their online application process this week for those interested in becoming an officer.
You can apply online at FWPD.org starting Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, April 2 at 8 a.m.
You must meet the following minimum requirements:
- Complete pre-employment physical fitness test
- 21-35 years of age at time of appointment
- U.S. citizen
- High school diploma or equivalent or a G.E.D. with further education preferred
- Correctable vision to 20-30 in each eye
- Live in Allen County or adjacent Indiana county upon academy graduation
- Current valid driver’s license with ability to obtain Indiana driver’s license
- Physically and mentally able to perform essential job functions of patrol officer position
For questions or more information, call the Fort Wayne Police Academy at 260-427-2911 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.