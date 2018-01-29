FWPD to begin recruitment for next police officer class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Dept. will begin their online application process this week for those interested in becoming an officer.

You can apply online at FWPD.org starting Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

You must meet the following minimum requirements:

Complete pre-employment physical fitness test

21-35 years of age at time of appointment

U.S. citizen

High school diploma or equivalent or a G.E.D. with further education preferred

Correctable vision to 20-30 in each eye

Live in Allen County or adjacent Indiana county upon academy graduation

Current valid driver’s license with ability to obtain Indiana driver’s license

Physically and mentally able to perform essential job functions of patrol officer position

For questions or more information, call the Fort Wayne Police Academy at 260-427-2911 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.