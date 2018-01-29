FWPD to begin recruitment for next police officer class

By
Caleb Hatch
-
0
181
(Photo Supplied/FWPD)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Dept. will begin their online application process this week for those interested in becoming an officer.

You can apply online at FWPD.org starting Thursday, Feb. 1 through Monday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

You must meet the following minimum requirements:

  • Complete pre-employment physical fitness test
  • 21-35 years of age at time of appointment
  • U.S. citizen
  • High school diploma or equivalent or a G.E.D. with further education preferred
  • Correctable vision to 20-30 in each eye
  • Live in Allen County or adjacent Indiana county upon academy graduation
  • Current valid driver’s license with ability to obtain Indiana driver’s license
  • Physically and mentally able to perform essential job functions of patrol officer position

For questions or more information, call the Fort Wayne Police Academy at 260-427-2911 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here