FWPD awarded mental health & wellness grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Fort Wayne Police Department has been awarded the 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health & Wellness Act Program Grant.

Sixty-Five awards were given out nation-wide. The total grant award is $95,817. This is a two year federal grant from the US Department of Justice – Community Oriented Policing Services. Funds will be used to improve the delivery and access to mental health & wellness services to law enforcement.

FWPD will expand its current mental health & wellness programming, which will also include retired officers, training for the FWPD Peer Support Team and the purchase of a Peer Support App for FWPD officers, family members, and retirees. The app will help streamline Peer Support Services, offer 24/7 support for those using the services, and provide metrics & engagement reports to track the benefits of using the app.