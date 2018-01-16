FWPD asking for help identifying suspect, Marathon gas station theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who used counterfeit money to purchase lottery scratch-offs at a local gas station.

Police were called to the Marathon gas station located at 7440 St. Joe Road around 10:11 p.m. Sunday after reports of theft.

The clerk stated a man came into the store and purchased lottery tickets with several $20 bills. He asked for $5 and $10 bills back.

The clerk realized the cash was fake once the suspect attempted to cash in for a $50 prize, but he told her [the clerk] it came from a dice game and didn’t know what she was talking about.

The store owner called the police, and the suspect left the gas station and got into a vehicle. Witness reports say he got into a silver car and fled north.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray shoes. He is a black male in his early to mid 20’s and approximately 6’0″ to 6’2″ tall. Surveillance footage matched the description.

The scratch-off games played by the suspect are being held at the store until a lottery representative can be contacted.

If you know the identity of the suspect described or shown in the surveillance photos, contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).