FWPD asking for help identifying possible suspects involved in home invasion robbery and kidnapping incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people captured in surveillance photos.

The suspects used a credit card at a local retail store that was stolen from victims in a home invasion robbery and kidnapping incident.

Around 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, police were dispatched to the BP gas station on Coldwater Road to speak with someone reporting an armed robbery and home invasion.

The victim reported he was robbed at his home on Sunrise Court and his wife was kidnapped.

While police continued to speak with the victim, officers from the Southeast Quadrant reported they had his wife, she was safe, and they had one suspect in custody.

The victim reported that he and his wife arrived to their home around 9:45 p.m. that night. He went into the bathroom and heard his wife yell from another room.

He reported that he left the bathroom and was attacked by a man running down the stairs and holding a gun. He saw a total of three men, one of which yelled, “You got money! Give us the money!” He was then taken into the kitchen.

The victim was taped around his wrists and ankles, and tied to a chair. He was placed in the laundry room and one of the men held a gun to his head. They told his wife that if they didn’t give them money they would kill her husband.

The victim told officers that he waited until everything was quiet in the home and started chewing the tape around his wrists. He got his hands free and eventually got out of the chair.

Looking out the window, he noticed his wife’s Jeep Wrangler was missing from the driveway. He knocked on neighbors’ doors for help but no one answered.

He then drove to the BP gas station and borrowed their phone to call 911.

The victim reported that the suspects had stolen two wallets, one black and the other brown, cash, and his silver iPhone.

The victim described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1 Black male, approximately 6’5″ tall, wearing a black jacket and a yellow safety vest over his coat. He had a silver semi-automatic handgun, and was wearing gloves and a mask over his face.

Suspect 2 Black male, approximately 5’4″ tall. He wore gloves, a mask and a black jacket. This suspect also had a handgun.

Suspect 3 Black male wearing gloves and mask.



The victim stated that the suspects seemed to know where he worked, and were wanting money from the business. His wife told them that if they didn’t hurt him, she would take them to the business.

If you know any information about this incident or the suspects in the photographs, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).