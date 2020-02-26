FWHA to receive $1.8M in HUD grant money

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Housing Authority has received more than $1.8-million to modernize housing for local families and seniors.

The money is coming through a grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is awarding more than $2.7-billion to housing authorities nationwide and in US territories.

The grants are supposed to be used for repairs, renovations, and modernizations of public housing properties. That can include roof replacements or energy efficiency upgrades.

Housing Authorities in Angola, Elkhart, Marion, and Kendallville are also set to receive grants. Find the full list here.