FWFD receives FEMA grant for smoke detectors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Just in time for National Fire Prevention Week, the Fort Wayne Fire Department has received a federal grant to give out free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Department announced this morning that the grant will allow for the purchase of 750 smoke detectors, 60 alarms for the hearing-impaired, and more than 1,700 Carbon Monoxide alarms.

RELATED: Plans announced for 73rd annual WOWO Fire Drill

City residents can get one for free by first filling out an application at FortWayneFireDepartment.org, then stopping by the Weisser Park Youth Center on Eckart Street at 5:30pm Wednesday.

Additional smoke detectors will be distributed and installed during a second effort in the Oxford community this week as well.