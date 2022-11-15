FWCS “Tuesday Tours” Begin Across District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Families are invited to visit Fort Wayne Community Schools’ elementary, middle and high schools during a series called “Tuesday Tours” for the next six weeks. The district’s tours run through December 20th. Each school in the District will offer tours during school hours to allow families to see the work going on in each building prior to the January 13th, 2023, deadline to submit school choice lottery applications.

During Tuesday Tours, families can visit most elementary schools from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.; middle schools from 8-10 a.m.; and high schools from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Families not able to attend during these times are welcome to call their school(s) of interest and arrange an alternative time. Students are assigned to a school based on where they live, but families can also choose from any of the schools within FWCS.