FWCS to receive $100M in stimulus funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four public school districts in Allen County will split more than $130-million in federal stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Indiana Department of Education today announced the estimated funds that public school districts across the state will receive, with the total amount standing at nearly $1.8-billion. Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools will receive the biggest amount, at $100.8-Million, with East Allen County Schools getting nearly $22.9-million.

Southwest and Northwest Allen County Schools will both get more than $3-million each. Another $78-million will be allocated for Indiana’s private schools, with exact award numbers coming later this spring.

Find full public school allocation details here.

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

Schools must use at least 20% of the funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, with the rest eligible to reimburse school districts for pandemic-related expenses.