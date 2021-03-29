FWCS to hold vaccination clinics for high school students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be holding a covid-19 vaccination clinic next month.

Vaccinations open up to Hoosiers ages 16 and older on March 31st. Meanwhile, FWCS has announced it has partnered with Meijer pharmacists to provide shots of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at every FWCS high school.

Eligible students will be placed in one of two groups and get their first shots on either April 13th or 19th, with their second doses coming on May 4th or 10th. Remote students can choose either group.

Parents who want their teens to get the shots will have to sign a consent form and return it by this Thursday.