FWCS to give tours to families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is inviting families of students to visit their elementary, middle and high schools during Tuesday Tours on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3 and 10.

All of the schools in the district will be offering tours during school hours to allow families to see the work going on in each building before the December 13 deadline of application submissions for the school choice lottery.

Tuesday Tour times:

Elementary schools – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

– 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Middle schools – 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. High schools – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

– 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bunche and Towles schools – 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Families that are unable to attend during the scheduled times are welcome to call their school of interest and arrange a different time.

Students are assigned to attend a school based on where they live, however, families have the option to choose from any of the other schools in the district.

Fort Wayne Community Schools have seven magnet schools that offer several special programs. Magnet schools do not have any boundaries and take students from all over the district.

Montessori instruction – Bunche and Towles (pre-kindergarten through kindergarten)

– Bunche and Towles (pre-kindergarten through kindergarten) New Tech Middle School – Towles (sixth through eighth grades)

– Towles (sixth through eighth grades) Fine arts programs – Whitney Young Early Childhood Center (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten), Weisser Park Elementary School (first through fifth grades), Memorial Park Middle School (sixth through eighth grades)

– Whitney Young Early Childhood Center (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten), Weisser Park Elementary School (first through fifth grades), Memorial Park Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) Communications – Croninger Elementary School

– Croninger Elementary School STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) – Irwin Elementary School.

Each FWCS high school has a Program of Study that provides students with an opportunity to participate in a special program or take career-oriented classes.

Northrop – Project Lead the Way-Engineering

– Project Lead the Way-Engineering North Side – Early College-Global Studies/World Languages

– Early College-Global Studies/World Languages Snider – Project Lead the Way-Biomedical

– Project Lead the Way-Biomedical South Side – International Baccalaureate

– International Baccalaureate Wayne – New Tech Academy and Early College-Business

Parents that wish to request that their child attend a different school must complete and return a lottery application by December 13. Parents can apply online at the myFWCS portal.

Paper applications are also available at any FWCS school building and at the Family and Community Engagement Center, located at 230 E. Douglas Avenue. In the case that there are more applicants than spaces available at a school, a lottery will be held to determine who is going to be admitted. The lottery is scheduled to be held at the Family and Community Engagement Center at 9 a.m. on January 18, 2020, and is open to the public.