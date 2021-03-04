FWCS to full return to in-person learning for 2021-22 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Classes at Fort Wayne Community Schools will be completely in-person this August.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel made that announcement during a Facebook Live broadcast this week:

“We are going to starting school on August 16th,” Daniel said. “(We’re) very optimistic regarding the COVID phenomenon, that we’re going to be back in person five days a week. We are exploring the idea of virtual options for very unique cases or settings.”

Daniel says he’s also encouraging parents to get their kids into summer school to help them catch up on anything they may have struggled with due to virtual learning. SOQ

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it has told us we do so much better… when we’re in-person.”

Secondary students will remain on a hybrid learning schedule until May 25th.