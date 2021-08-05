FWCS to adjust grading scale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is tweaking its grading scale.

According to Superintendent Mark Daniel, they’re redefining their percentage range for students to get an A, B, C, D, or F grade to a more uniform structure. For example, students will earn an A with a 90% score, instead of a 93%.

“Our scale seems to be very challenging for students to obtain As and A-pluses, compared to other school districts,” Daniel says, adding “let’s be very transparent in our grading system (also) so parents know when their students aren’t submitting work.”

Daniel adds that the change was requested by several teachers and allows students to be more competitive with other students and schools when vying for scholarships and college opportunities.

The new 10-point grading scale, going into effect when classes resume on August 16th, is as follows:

90-100%: A

80-89%: B

70-79%: C

60-69%: D

59% and below: F

Many public school districts throughout the country already use this particular grading scale.