FWCS to add buses with seat belts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Something new is being added to buses owned by Fort Wayne Community Schools:

Seatbelts.

The school board approved buying 26 school buses and three activity buses last night, at a combined cost of more than $3.1-million, and all of them come with seatbelts. The Journal Gazette reports the other three big school districts in Allen County have also made plans to start using the safety devices, which have been in cars for decades but absent from most school buses.

Transportation Director Frank Jackson says he believes the feature will eventually be mandatory for all public schools.