FWCS teachers to see 4% raises each of next two years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers with Fort Wayne Community Schools are looking at a raise in pay over the next two years.

A tentative agreement between the school district and teachers union would give teachers a 4% bump in pay each of the next two school years, with a retroactive start date of July 1st, 2021 and running through the end of June 2023.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, that will eventually have the pay range for teachers running from just under $44,000 to a little over $77,000 a year.

A public comment session on the proposal will happen on October 25th.