FWCS Shares School Health & Safety Referendum Proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is set to host a series of meetings to present details for a proposed health and safety referendum. If approved by voters in the upcoming November election, the referendum would provide funding to pay for a variety of safety initiatives, including additional staff members to support students and address mental health needs.

The funding would also allow for security enhancements, including a weapons detection system and other advanced security technology. Parents, guardians, students and others are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings to learn more about this health and safety proposal and provide feedback. The Board must decide by June 12 if the referendum question will be on the November ballot.

The meetings will take place: