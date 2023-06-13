FWCS Safety Improvements Headed To November Ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools approved placing safety improvements on the November Ballot. The FWCS Board of Trustees voted Monday Night in support of a plan to make schools within the district safer through a safety and well-being referendum. If approved by voters, funds from the 8-year referendum would pay for a variety of safety initiatives, including additional staff members to support students and address mental health needs along with security enhancements.

The staff increase would include adding three members to the security team, nine additional school resource officers, 56 student advocates, 17 mental health therapists and expanding the Alive Peacemaker program. The security enhancements that would be purchased and installed through this referendum include portable weapons detection systems for secondary schools.

Based on the average homestead property value in the FWCS district, this safer school initiative would cost homeowners a maximum of $6 per month. The referendum will appear on the Nov. 7, 2023, ballot.