FWCS registration continues Monday

(Photo Supplied/FWCS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ registration began Friday, and continues into Monday, July 31.

In-school registration takes place at all 48 FWCS elementary, middle and high schools.

Parents and students can attend Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. or Monday, July 31 from 12 – 7 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency, which can include:

  • Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers
  • Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services
  • Paycheck or Social Security benefits
  • Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements
  • Established bank account statement (Not a newly established account or bank papers indicating you have changed your address with them)
  • Utility connect notice
  • Utility bill dated within the past 30 days (Not including cable or cell phone bills)
  • Lease printed on letterhead from an established apartment/mobile home leasing office with a contact name and phone number. Hand written leases or those printed from the internet are not acceptable.

If you took advantage of the online pre-registration, you are still required to attend in-school registration but you will go through the lines faster.

Homeless families or those with other living arrangements are asked to contact Student & Family Support Services at 467-2113 for assistance.

If you are unable to attend set registration times, contact the school to make other arrangements.

