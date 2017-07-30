FWCS registration continues Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ registration began Friday, and continues into Monday, July 31.
In-school registration takes place at all 48 FWCS elementary, middle and high schools.
Parents and students can attend Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. or Monday, July 31 from 12 – 7 p.m.
Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency, which can include:
- Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers
- Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services
- Paycheck or Social Security benefits
- Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements
- Established bank account statement (Not a newly established account or bank papers indicating you have changed your address with them)
- Utility connect notice
- Utility bill dated within the past 30 days (Not including cable or cell phone bills)
- Lease printed on letterhead from an established apartment/mobile home leasing office with a contact name and phone number. Hand written leases or those printed from the internet are not acceptable.
If you took advantage of the online pre-registration, you are still required to attend in-school registration but you will go through the lines faster.
Homeless families or those with other living arrangements are asked to contact Student & Family Support Services at 467-2113 for assistance.
If you are unable to attend set registration times, contact the school to make other arrangements.