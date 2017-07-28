FWCS registration begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ registration begins today.

In-school registration takes place at all 48 FWCS elementary, middle and high schools.

Parents and students can attend Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. or Monday, July 31 from 12 – 7 p.m.

Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency, which can include:

Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers

Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services

Paycheck or Social Security benefits

Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements

Established bank account statement (Not a newly established account or bank papers indicating you have changed your address with them)

Utility connect notice

Utility bill dated within the past 30 days (Not including cable or cell phone bills)

Lease printed on letterhead from an established apartment/mobile home leasing office with a contact name and phone number. Hand written leases or those printed from the internet are not acceptable.

If you took advantage of the online pre-registration, you are still required to attend in-school registration but you will go through the lines faster.

Homeless families or those with other living arrangements are asked to contact Student & Family Support Services at 467-2113 for assistance.

If you are unable to attend set registration times, contact the school to make other arrangements.