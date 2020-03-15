FWCS provides lunch to kids while schools are closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will provide free meals for children beginning Tuesday, March 17. Meals are available for all children, regardless of the school they attend, ages birth through high school.

FWCS will distribute breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. daily at all FWCS elementary schools. Children must be present to pick up the meals, which will be distributed by drive-up or walk-up. Meals will be available Monday through Friday during the entire closure, including during spring break (March 30-April 3).

FWCS currently plans to be closed through April 10. Officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the recommendations of federal, state and local health officials.

Distribution locations are as follows:

Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.

Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.

Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road

Bloomingdale Elementary School, 1300 Orchard St.

Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive

Bunche Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St.

Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road

Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.

Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.

Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.

Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.

Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road

Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive

Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle

Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive

Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane

Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road

Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.

Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road

Northcrest Elementary School, 5301 Archwood Lane

Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.

Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road

Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave.

Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.

South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.

Study Elementary School, 2414 Brooklyn Ave.

Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.

Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road

Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.

Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St.