FWCS opens applications for new board member

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/AP): Longtime Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Mark GiaQuinta – who served as president for nearly a decade – announced his April 1 resignation earlier this month. With his resignation looming, the FWCS board is now accepting written applications for the vacancy.

According to a press release, applications should be submitted on or before March 13, to Board President Julie Hollingsworth in care of Barbara Trout, Clerk of the Board, Fort Wayne Community Schools, 1200 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or e-mail Barbara.trout@fwcs.k12.in.us.

Applicants must have residency within the FWCS boundaries for at least one year, be at least 21 years old and be a registered voter. If employed by FWCS, applicants must be prepared to resign employment if appointed.

Written applications should address the following questions:

What qualifications, background and skills he/she believes he/she brings that would assist the Board in reaching the district’s Mission and Vision. What knowledge/experience he/she has with Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The Board intends to fill the vacancy by majority vote on or prior to the first Board meeting, which is April 24.

GiaQuinta, 63, was elected to the school board in November 2006. He served as vice president his first year in office and presided as president from 2008 until last month, when Julie Hollingsworth took the helm.

He described it as an emotional decision, calling it the most fulfilling public service he has performed.