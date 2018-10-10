FWCS offers program to prepare students for life after high school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is offering a program to students of all ages to prepare them for life after high school.

The free, four-week program will offer information about preparing for college and future careers, understanding financial literacy and developing a well-rounded portfolio, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The program will take place on four consecutive Saturdays, between October 20 through November 10, at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center (230 E. Douglas Avenue).

Elementary student programs will take place between 8:30-10 a.m., and include the following lessons:

Being Responsible (October 20)

Cooperation and Teamwork (October 27)

Good Citizenship (November 3)

Managing Finances (November 10)

Middle school students will attend from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with the following lessons:

Confidence Building (October 20)

Goal Setting (October 27)

Managing Finances (November 3)

Studying Effectively (November 10)

High school students’ programs will take place between 1:30-3:30 p.m., and include the following lessons:

Skills for School and Beyond (October 20)

Making a Game Plan for Higher Education (October 27)

Making a Game Plan for a Career (November 3)

Managing Finances (November 10)

For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact the K-12 College and Career Readiness Office at (260) 467-7250.