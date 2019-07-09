FWCS not currently investigating bus “stop arm” extensions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has endorsed the use of extended stop arms on school buses, but that doesn’t seem to be in the plans for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The district has decided to hold off on equipping the longer stop arms due to budgetary reasons. The Journal Gazette reports there would be a “considerable cost” to upgrade the district’s 250 or so buses, and a school district spokeswoman says officials aren’t convinced that a longer arm would do enough to keep drivers from still violating the law and passing when a bus is stopped.

Northwest Allen County Schools also tabled the issue recently, but Superintendent Chris Himsel says they could reconsider in the future.