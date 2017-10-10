FWCS holding community input meetings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is hosting community meetings to determine what measures should determine school success, identify what the district is doing well, and where the district has room to improve.

The FWCS Board of Trustees will host meetings on five separate dates from 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings will be held as follows:

Oct. 16: North Side High School

Oct. 25: Northrop High School

Oct. 30: Wayne High School

Nov. 14: Snider High School

Nov. 16: South Side High School

The board will receive training before these community meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11 by K12 Insight, which is a national leader in school data collection.