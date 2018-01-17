FWCS to hold lottery this Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) lottery for all grade levels with be held this Friday at the Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave.

The lottery for elementary and secondary schools begins at 9 a.m. and is for those who applied to a magnet school, high school Program of Study or a school outside of the student’s geographically assigned location.

Parents unable to attend the lottery will receive the results by letter early February. Parents may also get information online through the FWCS Parent Portal, myFWCS or in person at the Family and Community Engagement Center between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information will not be given over the phone.