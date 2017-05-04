FWCS, Girl Scouts seek to encourage girls interested in math, science

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is teaming with the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana to try and encourage more girls to explore careers in science and math.

The 4th annual STEM Conference – which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math – will be held Saturday, May 20th at Snider High School for girls in grades K through 12.

Middle and High School girls will get to explore careers in the STEM fields, and students of all ages will have a chance to explore interactive exhibits and activities that are designed to encourage girls to think like a scientist and explore innovative concepts.

The conference costs $2, and includes a Girl Scout membership. Students need to register at their school by Monday, May 15th.