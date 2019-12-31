FWCS gets signatures needed for ballot issue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A capital improvement package for Fort Wayne Community Schools will hit the spring ballot.

The school district needed to collect 500 signatures to ask voters in the May 5th election to approve a $130-million plan. They got plenty.

The Journal Gazette reports that 1,453 signatures were collected and presented to the County Clerk’s office this week, and now the process to verify those signatures begins. The district is asking for permission to make improvements at 33 buildings, including major work at three schools.

District officials say even if approved, the tax rate won’t change from what it’s been since 2012.