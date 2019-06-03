FWCS final day of 2018-19 school year today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne kids can take a break from the books.

Today is the last day of school for Fort Wayne Community Schools, with students officially starting their summer vacations this afternoon.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report 1,900 seniors will be graduating, with North Side High School’s graduation set for Thursday, Northrop’s on Friday, and Snider, South Side, and Wayne High Schools all holding graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

All of the ceremonies will be held at the Memorial Coliseum.