FWCS considers opening STEAM school at Electric Works campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering opening a regional STEAM school on the Electric Works campus, according to the News-Sentinel.

The school would include grades 6-12, and would be located on the west side of the GE campus, where renovation work is scheduled to begin this summer.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) school would be open to FWCS students, as well as students attending other public school districts, private schools and parochial schools within northeast Indiana.

It would give students more project-based, service-based and work-based learning experiences, as well as create an opportunity for students to interact with entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the region.

The concept is still in the early stages of development, and FWCS’ participation, as well as how it will be funded, still needs to be approved by the school district’s board of trustees.

FWCS and Broadway Redevelopment Partners have agreed on the wording of the unsigned letter of intent regarding the school’s participation.