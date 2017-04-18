FWCS chooses Maria Norman to replace Mark GiaQuinta

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board has chosen a new member.

Former Board Vice President Mark GiaQuinta’s resignation went into effect on April 1st, so the Board chose Maria Norman, who currently works as a business analyst at IPFW, to fill his at-large seat Monday night.

The vote was unanimous, according to the Journal Gazette, with Board President Julie Hollingsworth citing Norman’s background and experience as the deciding factors on her nomination.

Norman will be sworn in next Monday night. Board members will also choose a new Vice President that night.