FWCS cancels events and gatherings in response to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is cancelling most events and all field trips until further notice due to COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

The cancellations include all carnivals, concerts, assemblies and other large gatherings. Any decisions on sporting events will be made at the discretion of the IHSAA.

“We understand students and families will be disappointed by these cancellations. We are, too,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said. “We need to take action now, following the guidance of health experts, to slow down the spread of this new virus. We want to keep schools open as long as possible, and that requires a proactive response.”

All volunteers and consultants who work in schools are asked to stay out of school buildings at this time.

FWCS has a webpage dedicated to coronavirus-related updates here.