FWCS budget up to nearly $296-Million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools will be spending more next year, and that means some homeowners will be paying a little bit more as well.

The school district’s 2018 budget is up almost 2%, or $5.6-million, over last year’s budget, according to Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend.

The Journal Gazette reports that the proposed budget keeps the debt service and referendum debt tax rates below 0.3%, as promised in a 2016 referendum, and those who own homes worth at least $100,000 with the homestead exemption will be paying about $5 more on their property taxes.

The budget anticipates higher enrollment numbers as well as spending nearly $6-million on maintenance projects, although Friend notes that state spending per student is only going up less than 1%.