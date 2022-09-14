FWCS breaks ground on Levan Scott Academy addition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools and Weigand Construction broke ground on the addition to Levan Scott Academy that will double the school.

Students helped in the groundbreaking at 950 E. Fairfax Avenue on Wednesday. The project will add 19 classrooms, a media center, cafeteria and support spaces. The addition will add a total of over 43,000 square feet.

The school will move from three sections to five for grades K-5, add two per-kindergarten sections, and provide modern learning space for art, music, and other special services.

The project is expected to be complete in 2024.