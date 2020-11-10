FWCS board member announces resignation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Despite being re-elected, Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Tom Smith announced his resignation Monday.

Smith’s resignation is effective Jan. 1 according to the Journal Gazette.

Smith had previously said he would resign even if he was re-elected to his seat. He said this after the August filing deadline, saying the change to not seek a second term was due to a lack of energy.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth says at least two people have expressed interest in the open seat, including Bill Critell, who lost to Smith for the seat in last week’s election.

The other is Noah Smith, who attended the meeting.