FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board has chosen a replacement for a seat left vacant by a board member who passed away earlier this year.

The board appointed South Side High School graduate Rohli Booker in a 4-2 vote last night. Booker will finish Jordan Lebamoff’s term, which expires in 2022.

Lebamoff died in March from a heart attack at the age of 54, after serving on the board since 2011.