FWCS approves two-year deal with teachers, includes new salary schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Education Association have reached a two-year deal on a new contract for teachers.

The agreement, which was reached last month and approved Tuesday night by the FWCS Board of School Trustees, includes a new bachelor’s and master’s degree salary schedule that both sides say will allow eligible teachers an opportunity to get a raise each year.

The base salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree now ranges from just over $39,000 to $60,000, while those with a master’s degree sees their pay range from over $41,000 to just over $68,000.

Teachers will see a minimum raise of $1,000 this year. Next year, eligible teachers will get an additional $1,100 raise.