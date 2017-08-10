FWCS announces “back to school” nights

(Photo Supplied/FWCS)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is kicking off the school year with some “back to school” nights.

The events give families the chance to meet with teachers, visit classrooms, and help kick off the school year. Families in some buildings will also get to see building improvements made over the summer, and the district says these events also help students get to know their teachers in advance.

Many schools also combine the evening with dinner or an annual plant and flower show.

We’ve got a full schedule below:

SchoolDateTimeAdditional Activities
AbbettAug. 316 p.m.Plant show and Title I meeting
AdamsAug. 235-7 p.m.Plant show, Title I meeting and pizza
ArlingtonAug. 306-7 p.m.Plant show
BlackhawkAug. 246-7:15 p.m.
BloomingdaleAug. 143-5 p.m.Bring school supplies, Title I meeting and ice cream
BrentwoodAug. 306 p.m.Title I meeting
BuncheSept. 65:45-7:30 p.m.Food truck family social (5:45-7 p.m.)
CroningerAug. 144-5:30 p.m.Bring school supplies
CroningerAug. 316-7:30 p.m.Parents only
FairfieldSept. 55-6:30 p.m.Plant show and Title I meeting
Forest ParkAug. 144-5:30 p.m.Bring school supplies
Franke ParkAug. 114-5 p.m.Title I meeting
Glenwood ParkAug. 226:30-7:30 p.m.
HaleySept. 76-7:30 p.m.Plan show
HarrisAug. 146- 7 p.m.Bring school supplies and enjoy ice cream
Harrison HillAug. 114-6 p.m.Bring school supplies
HollandAug. 146 p.m.Ice cream social
Indian VillageAug. 246-7:30 p.m.Title I meeting
IrwinAugust 114-6 p.m.Back to School Blastoff (Open House)
JeffersonAug. 246 p.m.50th Anniversary Open House
KekiongaAug. 236:30 p.m.Title I meeting
LakesideSept. 135:30 p.m.
LaneAug. 246-7:30 p.m.
LincolnAug. 146-8 p.m.PTA ice cream social
LindleySept. 66 p.m.Plant show and Title I meeting
MaplewoodAug. 245:30 p.m.
Memorial ParkAug. 226-7:30 p.m.Jazz Band performance
MiamiAug. 215:30-7 p.m.Title I meeting
NorthcrestAug. 306-7 p.m.Title I meeting
NorthropSept. 66 p.m.
NorthwoodAug. 295:30-7 p.m.
North SideAug. 306:30-8:30 p.m.
PortageAug. 246-7 p.m.Title I meeting
PriceAug. 145:30-6:30 p.m.Bring school supplies
ScottAug. 234-6 p.m.Title I meeting
ShambaughAug. 144:30 p.m.Bring school supplies
ShawneeAug. 226-7:30 p.m.
SniderAug. 306-7:30 p.m.7-7:45 p.m.: AP syllabi sessions
South SideSept. 136:30-7:30 p.m.
South WayneAug. 316 p.m.
St. Joseph CentralTBDTBD
StudyAug. 114:30-6:30 p.m.Title I meeting, games, prizes, bring school supplies
TowlesAug. 245:45-7:30 p.m.Food truck family social (5:45-7 p.m.) and plant show
WashingtonAug. 105-7 p.m.Rotary-sponsored picnic and Title I meeting
Washington CenterAug. 146 p.m.Bring school supplies
WayneSept. 85- 7 p.m.Tailgate prior to football game, Wayne vs. South Side
WaynedaleAug.185:30-7 p.m.Back-to-school barbecue, Title I annual meeting
Weisser ParkAug. 144:30-5:30 p.m., grades 3-5

5:30-6:30 p.m., grades 1-2

Bring school supplies
Whitney YoungTBDTBD

 

