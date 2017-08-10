FWCS announces “back to school” nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is kicking off the school year with some “back to school” nights.

The events give families the chance to meet with teachers, visit classrooms, and help kick off the school year. Families in some buildings will also get to see building improvements made over the summer, and the district says these events also help students get to know their teachers in advance.

Many schools also combine the evening with dinner or an annual plant and flower show.

We’ve got a full schedule below: