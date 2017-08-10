FWCS announces “back to school” nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is kicking off the school year with some “back to school” nights.
The events give families the chance to meet with teachers, visit classrooms, and help kick off the school year. Families in some buildings will also get to see building improvements made over the summer, and the district says these events also help students get to know their teachers in advance.
Many schools also combine the evening with dinner or an annual plant and flower show.
We’ve got a full schedule below:
|School
|Date
|Time
|Additional Activities
|Abbett
|Aug. 31
|6 p.m.
|Plant show and Title I meeting
|Adams
|Aug. 23
|5-7 p.m.
|Plant show, Title I meeting and pizza
|Arlington
|Aug. 30
|6-7 p.m.
|Plant show
|Blackhawk
|Aug. 24
|6-7:15 p.m.
|Bloomingdale
|Aug. 14
|3-5 p.m.
|Bring school supplies, Title I meeting and ice cream
|Brentwood
|Aug. 30
|6 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Bunche
|Sept. 6
|5:45-7:30 p.m.
|Food truck family social (5:45-7 p.m.)
|Croninger
|Aug. 14
|4-5:30 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Croninger
|Aug. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Parents only
|Fairfield
|Sept. 5
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Plant show and Title I meeting
|Forest Park
|Aug. 14
|4-5:30 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Franke Park
|Aug. 11
|4-5 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Glenwood Park
|Aug. 22
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|Haley
|Sept. 7
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Plan show
|Harris
|Aug. 14
|6- 7 p.m.
|Bring school supplies and enjoy ice cream
|Harrison Hill
|Aug. 11
|4-6 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Holland
|Aug. 14
|6 p.m.
|Ice cream social
|Indian Village
|Aug. 24
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Irwin
|August 11
|4-6 p.m.
|Back to School Blastoff (Open House)
|Jefferson
|Aug. 24
|6 p.m.
|50th Anniversary Open House
|Kekionga
|Aug. 23
|6:30 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Lakeside
|Sept. 13
|5:30 p.m.
|Lane
|Aug. 24
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Lincoln
|Aug. 14
|6-8 p.m.
|PTA ice cream social
|Lindley
|Sept. 6
|6 p.m.
|Plant show and Title I meeting
|Maplewood
|Aug. 24
|5:30 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|Aug. 22
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Jazz Band performance
|Miami
|Aug. 21
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Northcrest
|Aug. 30
|6-7 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Northrop
|Sept. 6
|6 p.m.
|Northwood
|Aug. 29
|5:30-7 p.m.
|North Side
|Aug. 30
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Portage
|Aug. 24
|6-7 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Price
|Aug. 14
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Scott
|Aug. 23
|4-6 p.m.
|Title I meeting
|Shambaugh
|Aug. 14
|4:30 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Shawnee
|Aug. 22
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Snider
|Aug. 30
|6-7:30 p.m.
|7-7:45 p.m.: AP syllabi sessions
|South Side
|Sept. 13
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|South Wayne
|Aug. 31
|6 p.m.
|St. Joseph Central
|TBD
|TBD
|Study
|Aug. 11
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Title I meeting, games, prizes, bring school supplies
|Towles
|Aug. 24
|5:45-7:30 p.m.
|Food truck family social (5:45-7 p.m.) and plant show
|Washington
|Aug. 10
|5-7 p.m.
|Rotary-sponsored picnic and Title I meeting
|Washington Center
|Aug. 14
|6 p.m.
|Bring school supplies
|Wayne
|Sept. 8
|5- 7 p.m.
|Tailgate prior to football game, Wayne vs. South Side
|Waynedale
|Aug.18
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Back-to-school barbecue, Title I annual meeting
|Weisser Park
|Aug. 14
|4:30-5:30 p.m., grades 3-5
5:30-6:30 p.m., grades 1-2
|Bring school supplies
|Whitney Young
|TBD
|TBD