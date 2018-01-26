FWCS to aim $50-million grant toward boosting school performance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Could $50-million in grant money help Fort Wayne Community Schools boost student success?

That’s what school officials are banking on, if a presentation last night is any indication. The News-Sentinel reports the school district is looking into renewing a “Leadership Incentive” grant from the US Department of Education that will already give them around $30-million by 2020.

They plan on using the grant by implementing a program that will recruit more minority teachers and offer financial incentives for “highly effective teachers” to join the teaching staffs at low-performing schools.

They also want to use a STEM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning approach at Irwin Elementary, Portage Middle School and Wayne High School, and find ways to track student attendance and performance.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is the largest public school district in the state, with 88% of its schools considered “high-need.”